Teenage cheerleader beats up bully

A pint-size cheerleader in California pummelled another girl who challenged her to a fight while still in her uniform, a dramatic video shows.

The footage, posted early on Saturday, purportedly shows Savannah Sprague, a cheerleader for Clayton Valley Charter High School, brutally beating an unidentified girl who had just challenged her to a fight as the cheerleader sat at a table surrounded by other youngsters, some still holding their backpacks, according to The New York Post.

"Do you want to fight?" the girl tells Sprague, according to the 92-second clip.

"No, nobody wants to fight," Sprague replies. "You guys want to fight us. Nobody speaks on you guys, nobody talks about you guys."

so my little sister got in a fight tonight and i don’t think i’ve ever been more proud 😂😂 with her phone in her hand & everything lmao THATS MY MF SISTER LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/8Bpxc30d0Z — sierra sprague (@sierrasprague) September 8, 2018

Sprague then told the girl standing over her to get her finger out of her face, quickly escalating tensions as several witnesses looked on.

"What are you going to do?" the unidentified girl says. "Are you going to make me get back?"

"Don't f**king touch me," Sprague replies.

Seconds later, the unidentified girl slapped Sprague in the face, sparking a brutal fight in which Sprague got the best of her antagonistic counterpart.

At one point, Sprague is seen on top of the other girl, pummeling her with vicious, repetitive, closed-fist blows to her back and face.

Savannah Sprague’s sister Sierra posted the video of the fight on her Twitter page. Picture: Twitter

"Break it up, break that s**t up," one person says off-camera as the girls collect themselves after the fight.

Other students at the scene reacted wildly after the melee, including one who spoke directly to the camera and said he loved "watching rumbles."

Officials at Clayton Valley Charter High School - home of the Ugly Eagles - did not have an immediate comment when reached Monday morning by The Post.

Sprague and the school's cheerleading coach also did not return messages seeking additional comment.

This article first appeared in The New York Post and is republished with permission.