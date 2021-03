There are plenty of aspiring police officers that will likely apprehend Toogoolawah State School’s future robber.

The cute preps of Toogoolawah lined up for their prep photos this week and revealed what they wanted to be when they were older.

One classmate said he wanted to be a robber so he could be rich.

Luckily for the Toogoolawah community, there’s plenty of aspiring police officers.

See the super cute photos here: