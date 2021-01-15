Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Cheeky move likely to enrage Hanson

by Finn McHugh
15th Jan 2021 10:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The rights to Pauline Hanson's website have been bought, with internet surfers redirected to the Refugee Council of Australia.

The moderator of paulinehanson.com.au has seemingly forgotten to renew ownership, allowing quick-thinking internet users to pounce on the lapse on Thursday night.

Users attempting to enter the site were redirected to the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) on Friday.

A search of the domain name showed it also registered to the RCOA, though it is possible to register a domain in a third party's name.

It was unclear how long the new registration would last.

Quick-thinking internet users have bought the rights to Pauline Hanson’s online domain. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Quick-thinking internet users have bought the rights to Pauline Hanson’s online domain. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Senator Hanson has faced allegations of racism over her anti-immigrant and anti-refugee rhetoric since first entering parliament in 1996.

The RCOA is a non-profit national refugee advocacy body with more than 200 organisation members and 300 individual members.

The group is funded by public donations and grants from government agencies and philanthropic bodies.

Its website states it provides a platform "for the voices of refugees to be heard, the rights of refugees to be respected, the humanity of refugees valued and the contribution of refugees celebrated".

NCA NewsWire has reached out to both parties for comment.

Originally published as Cheeky move likely to enrage Hanson

Users attempting to access paulinehanson.com.au were redirected to the Refugee Council of Australia on Friday.
Users attempting to access paulinehanson.com.au were redirected to the Refugee Council of Australia on Friday.

More Stories

editors picks one nation pauline hanson politics refugee council of australia website

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man on prescription marijuana charged with drug driving

        Premium Content Man on prescription marijuana charged with drug driving

        Health A man charged with drug driving has provided the court with evidence that he had a prescription for medicinal marijuana

        Four new cases as mining camp quarantine considered

        Premium Content Four new cases as mining camp quarantine considered

        Health Crucial case update as search for answers on transmission of mutant UK strain...

        Lockyer mum’s supermarket stealing spree caught on CCTV

        Premium Content Lockyer mum’s supermarket stealing spree caught on CCTV

        Crime The woman looked around the drinks aisle before tampering with and consuming energy...

        Backpacker banned from driving until 2023 after grocery trip

        Premium Content Backpacker banned from driving until 2023 after grocery trip

        Crime A driver’s ‘risk it’ attitude hasn’t gone down well in court, after he was busted a...