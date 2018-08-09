Cheeky 'Lamby' rejected by mum, thinks he's a pig

GOT MILK? One-week-old Lamby sneaks a drink hours before heavily pregnant Good Pig goes into labour.

LAMBY by name, cheeky by nature.

This one-week-old lamb who was unusually rejected by his mother has found other ways to look after himself on Kandanga Farm, in the Mary Valley.

Lamby have a frolic at Kandanga Farm. Contributed

Adopted by the Scott family after they discovered the twin lamb alone and severely malnourished in their paddock, the curious infant made himself right at home.

Sucking on anything that resembles a teet, adopted mum Amber Scott said it was no surprise Lamby was so opportunistic with their heavily pregnant pet pig Good Pig.

"I shouldn't have been surprised," Mrs Scott said.

"He managed to get some milk. She was just laying there."

Harley Scott, 8, cuddled up with Lamby after the baby lamb was rejected by its mother. Contributed

Mrs Scott said the "always hungry" lamb who they are hand-rearing is sucking on everything from the family's ears and noses to whatever he's walking past, among his other antics.

"I'll be in the kitchen cooking and a little lamb will go flying past," she said.

"He follows the kids everywhere."

He will shortly be fighting for top spot at the milk bar though, as hours after Lamby's first theft, Good Pig went into labour.

Kandanga Farm Store's Amber Scott with a curious Lamby saying hello to Good Pig and Bad Pig. Contributed

Lamby's escapades are all part of farm life for Amber and Tim Scott who run Bos Rural Supplies from Kandanga Farm in the Mary Valley.

The farm is home to their store that stocks organic and regenerative agricultural products and the Kandanga Kitchen cafe, run by Bec Edmonds and Trent Kirkwood, who spoil their customers with the best local produce.

The business ethos is to connect producers with consumers; an interest that has been mounting, particularly from coast visitors, Mrs Scott said.

Lamby hanging out at his favourite cafe - the Kandanga Kitchen. Contributed

"We are really trying to change where people go; trying to make it a worthwhile trip to come to Kandanga," she said.

"Everyone can't believe how beautiful the Mary valley is."

And if resident Lamby keeps up his cheeky ways, he might be the biggest draw card of all.