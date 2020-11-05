Checkout operator’s touching story for top fundraising effort

The Coles Gatton team raised the most funds from the supermarket giants Queensland stores in 2020 for the Hummingbird foundation. Photo: Ali Kuchel

The Coles Gatton team raised the most funds from the supermarket giants Queensland stores in 2020 for the Hummingbird foundation. Photo: Ali Kuchel

A TWO-dollar token might not sound like much to most shoppers, but to families that have children with life-limiting conditions, it can mean the world.

The team at Coles Gatton raised more than $18,000 for Humminbird House - the most out of any supermarket in Queensland - with one checkout operator selling 926 tokens individually.

For Renay Murray, it was important to help the organisation that helps families with sick children - she knew from first-hand experience how gruelling the battle with cancer is.

Renay’s goal was to sell 100 tokens in one day – she achieved that on day two of the campaign.

Coles Gatton team member Renay Murray had the highest individual fundraising tally for the store. Photo: Ali Kuchel

Within two weeks, she had sold 500 tokens, and the tally kept rising.

“I myself had cancer, but I couldn’t imagine what it would be like to have a sick child, that just pulls my heartstrings,” she said.

“That’s why I like to sell as many tokens as I can.”

Renay said her experience with battling cancer was what fuelled her motivation to fundraise for Hummingbird House.

“I just asked every single person that came through the checkout,” she said.

Coles Gatton staff participate in the Ice Bucket challenge to raise funds for Hummingbird House. Photo: Supplied

“Shoppers were really good – some people would come back every day and offer to buy one.”

The Gatton store was the highest fundraising shop in the state.

Not only did they sell tokens, but staff participated in ice bucket challenges and raffles – their ideas were endless.

Across the state, Coles supermarkets raised a record-breaking $550,000 in four weeks, which will go towards Hummingbird House.

The Coles Gatton team raised the most funds from the supermarket giants Queensland stores in 2020 for the Hummingbird foundation. Photo: Ali Kuchel

The organisation helps provide short-break stays, family support services, creative therapies and care for children with life-limiting conditions.

Hummingbird House general manager Fiona Hawthorne was thrilled with the generosity shown by shoppers during challenging conditions.

“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on families with children living with life limiting conditions,” She said.

“Many families have been unable to leave their homes due to the risks associated with living with an immunocompromised child.”

Coles general manager Jerry Farrell said Gatton locals should be proud of their efforts.

“We’re incredibly proud of the generosity shown by our customers and team members in Gatton in supporting a cause that remains close to the hearts of many Queenslanders,” he said.

Since 2016, Coles shoppers have contributed more than $2.5 million to Hummingbird House through its annual fundraising appea.