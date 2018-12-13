Check out what's lighting up the region

The home of Kel and Melissa Stanton, 97 Roberts Court, Sandy Creek won Best Display over 5000 lights and under 10,000.

THE 2018 Somerset Christmas Lights Competition has been another success with 39 fantastic displays entered across private home and business categories.

It is the second consecutive year Somerset Regional Council has organised the competition taking it over from proactive residents in Fernvale whose property, ironically, is among the Best Street winners.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was fantastic to see so many residents sharing the spirit of Christmas.

"These residents are to be congratulated for taking the time and effort to decorate their homes and businesses for the enjoyment of the community,” Cr Lehmann said.

"It's unfortunate that not everyone can be a winner however I congratulate the winners on their impressive displays, but I encourage the community to support everyone who entered by visiting all the displays across Somerset.”

Council offered nine categories for residents to enter their light displays in with each overall category winner receiving a $300 cash prize except for the overall Best Street which receives $500 to be distributed evenly among the houses entered.

Best Business/Community Group Category A - Shopfront Display Only

Bodymechanic Bowen Therapy - 66 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah

Best Business/Community Group Category B - Shopfront and Additional Space Display Only

Esk Caravan Park - 26 Hassall Street, Esk

Best Rural Display

John and Judy Seppanen - 116 Voss Road, Glamorgan Vale

Best Urban Display

Megan Tobler - 47 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood

Best Street

Poole Road, Fernvale

Display Under 5000 Lights

Chloe Lowe - 54 Honeywood Drive, Fernvale

Display over 5000 lights and under 10,000

Kel and Melissa Stanton - 97 Roberts Court, Sandy Creek

Display over 10,000

Lola Beard - 1 Lindemans Road, Lowood