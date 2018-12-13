Check out what's lighting up the region
THE 2018 Somerset Christmas Lights Competition has been another success with 39 fantastic displays entered across private home and business categories.
It is the second consecutive year Somerset Regional Council has organised the competition taking it over from proactive residents in Fernvale whose property, ironically, is among the Best Street winners.
Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was fantastic to see so many residents sharing the spirit of Christmas.
"These residents are to be congratulated for taking the time and effort to decorate their homes and businesses for the enjoyment of the community,” Cr Lehmann said.
"It's unfortunate that not everyone can be a winner however I congratulate the winners on their impressive displays, but I encourage the community to support everyone who entered by visiting all the displays across Somerset.”
Council offered nine categories for residents to enter their light displays in with each overall category winner receiving a $300 cash prize except for the overall Best Street which receives $500 to be distributed evenly among the houses entered.
Best Business/Community Group Category A - Shopfront Display Only
Bodymechanic Bowen Therapy - 66 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah
Best Business/Community Group Category B - Shopfront and Additional Space Display Only
Esk Caravan Park - 26 Hassall Street, Esk
Best Rural Display
John and Judy Seppanen - 116 Voss Road, Glamorgan Vale
Best Urban Display
Megan Tobler - 47 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood
Best Street
Poole Road, Fernvale
Display Under 5000 Lights
Chloe Lowe - 54 Honeywood Drive, Fernvale
Display over 5000 lights and under 10,000
Kel and Melissa Stanton - 97 Roberts Court, Sandy Creek
Display over 10,000
Lola Beard - 1 Lindemans Road, Lowood