CHEAP: 10 houses under $200k for sale now

NOT PRICEY: These ten houses for sale in the region won't cost an arm and a leg.

NOT PRICEY: These ten houses for sale in the region won't cost an arm and a leg.

A PRIVATE oasis on a sprawling plot of land or a fixer-upper on the main street, in the heart of the action: the perfect home looks different from person to person.

But, if there’s one aspect everyone yearns for, it’s affordability.

The Gatton Star has compiled a list of ten houses for sale in the region listed for less than $200,000.

27 Hickey Street, Gatton.

27 Hickey Street, Gatton – $200,000

It has wooden floorboards. What more could you want? This three-bedder comes with built in wardrobes and is close to the centre of town.

The home sits on a 718m2 plot of land and is fully-fenced.

It boasts aircon, a three-car carport and a water tank.

Contact Anna Ratcliffe on 0434566738 for more information.

29 Flanagan Street, Coominya.

29 Flanagan Street, Coominya – $195,000

Cozy with a log-cabinesque vibe, this three-bedroom house backs onto greenery and large trees.

It’s situated on a 1,012m2 block of land, giving future owners space without the hassle of maintaining acreage.

The garage fits three cars and the home is airconditioned.

For more information, contact Robyn Tucker 0428355717.

14 Gordon Street, Forest Hill.

14 Gorden Street, Forest Hill – $190,000

This three-bedroom home has been given a fresh coat of paint, refreshing the interior throughout.

The floor is tiled in the living, kitchen, dining and hallway and the house boasts a private covered patio.

On a 809m2 block of land, this house is close to the centre of Forest Hill.

For more information, call Anna Ratcliffe on 0434566738.

38 Dingyarra Street, Toogoolawah.

38 Dingyarra Street, Toogoolawah – $177,000

More of a fixer-upper than a move-right-in kind of place, this two-bedroom house is ready to be given a new life.

It's on a 1,778m2 block of land and is close to the heart of town, giving renovators the best of both worlds, with space and location.

Fore more information, call Jye Collins on 0432304538.

66 George Street, Toogoolawah.

66 George Street, Toogoolawah – $199,500

Another house in Toogoolawah under the $200k mark is this three-bedroom home on 1,022m2 of land.

It is airconditioned, has a massive yard and boasts two decks – one at the front and one at the rear of the property.

For more information, call Samantha Wilshire on 0499 555 167.

102 Salvia Road, Prenzlau.

102 Salvia Road, Prenzlau – $199,000+

There is no doubt the home would benefit from a renovation, but the 10+ acres it is on sweetens the deal.

The two-bedroom worker’s cottage boasts a wraparound veranda at the front and on both sides.

For more information, call Jordan Strudwick on 042675320.

104 Cochrane Street, Gatton.

104 Cochrane Street, Gatton – $170,000

Close to the golf course and just around the corner from Gatton State School, this lowset brick unit is central without compromising on privacy.

All five units are on offer in the complex including two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes.

For more information, call Matt Kark on 0498962889.

Unit 1/5 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood.

Unit 1/5 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood – $190,000

This duplex is neat, tidy and modern.

Yards at the front, side and back of the three-bedroom home mean there is ample space to start a veggie garden and maybe even plant a few fruit trees.

The duplex is fitted with airconditioning and the main bedroom is finished with a walk-in-robe and ensuite.

Call Janette Lewis on 0407144403 for more information.

5 Pryde Street, Lowood.

5 Pryde Street, Lowood – $189,000

Set on 1,052m2, this three-bedroom house offers plenty of space inside and out.

Established trees are growing on the property, one of which could serve as a lovely Christmas tree if strung with fairy lights and tinsel.

For more information, call Brett Barry on 0418125796.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.