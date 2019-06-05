Chat all things health over a sausage sizzle

HAVING seen others struggle with personal health issues, Adam Roberts is taking charge on men making their health a priority.

The Gatton Star advertising rep said, along with his own health issues, it had made him conscious that men's health was often the first factor that suffered, and the last to be considered.

"I thought, if I was having heath issues, how many other men out there were going through similar experiences with no one to talk to?" Mr Roberts said.

With National Men's Health Week kicking off on Monday, Mr Roberts said it was a no-brainer to help promote the importance of men's health in the community with Snags4Snags.

Held in the Gatton Shire Hall park, Mr Roberts, along with a number of health experts will be on hand for a chat and sausage sizzle.

"Snags4Snags aims to bring together various health and support service networks in the region in once place," he said.

"Then men can speak with these people in an informal setting while enjoying a sausage and drink."

Attendees will have the opportunity to try a custom-made, one-of-a-kind sausage created by the Gatton Meat Centre especially for the event.

Doctors from the Lockyer Doctors will be available to answer any questions, as well as Gatton Pharmacy's pharmacist David Cullen, who will be able to assist with blood pressure and general health checks.

Physiotherapist Marina Crichton will also be on hand to discuss and demonstrate elements of correct posture when seated for long periods of time such as driving tractors and trucks.

Sean Henry from David Grant & Associates Solicitors will be available to answer any personal or family law issues, including work licences.

There will also be a raffle from Brake and Clutch Supplies' Andrew Reinke. To enter, blokes simply need to drop a business card in the tin.

Event Details

What:

Snags4Snags barbecue

When:

Thursday, June 13, 3pm to 5pm

Where:

Gatton Shire Hall Park