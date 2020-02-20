Chasing Hero status among a golden generation

It might be Shadow Hero's birthright to win a Hobartville Stakes.

After all, his sire, Pierro (2013) and grandsire, Lonhro (2002), both won the race, and great grandsire, Octagonal (1996) ran a very close second.

As Mark Newnham prepares Shadow Hero to try to continue the lineage in the Group 2 $400,000 Hobartville Stakes (1400m) at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday, the trainer had reason to reminisce.

With increasing acknowledgement that this season's three-year-old crop is racing's new "golden generation", Newnham remembered the famous 1995-96 season when the "Fab Four", Octagonal, Saintly, Nothin' Leica Dane and Filante dominated the classics.

"In the Octagonal era, we had the four champions together,'' Newnham said.

"There was some great races between then and it might turn out to be something similar with the three-year-olds this season. It would be a great spectacle if it did.

Joshua Parr riding Shadow Hero wins race 7 Moet & Chandon Spring Champion Stakes at Randwick last October. Picture: Getty Images

"I loved watching Alligator Blood and Catalyst the other day, it was a fantastic race.

"Let's hope the Hobartville and the other big three-year-olds races are also great contests.

"But I would be a lot happier if Shadow Hero turns out to be 'Octagonal' and finds a way to win these classics.''

Octagonal followed his narrow Hobartville loss to win the Sydney three-year-old triple crown of the Canterbury (now Randwick) Guineas, Rosehill Guineas and AJC (now ATC) Australian Derby. He also won the Tancred Stakes during that memorable 1996 Sydney autumn carnival.

Nearly a quarter of a century later and Shadow Hero is also on the triple crown trail this autumn.

But just like in Octagonal's three-year-old season, Shadow Hero won't lack for quality opposition.

In the Hobartville, he is up against a classy field that includes Champagne Stakes winner and Cox Plate runner-up Castelvecchio, Victoria Derby winner Warning, and last season's champion two-year-old and race favourite Microphone.

This is just an example of the extraordinary depth in the three-year-olds ranks this season which is potentially greater even than the revered 1995-96 crop.

Trainer Mark Newnham is impressed with Shadow Hero’s lung capacity. Picture: Getty Images

The sheer quality among the three-year-olds extends across all distance ranges and includes the likes of Exceedance, Bivouac, Alligator Blood, Super Seth, Chenier, Kubrick, Alabama Express, Standout, Funstar, Flit, Loving Gaby, Miami Bound, Lyre, the New Zealanders Catalyst, Dragon Leap, Probabeel and Two Illicit, and the retired The Everest winner Yes Yes Yes.

"They are a very good group of three-year-olds across the board - sprinters, milers, middle distance and stayers,'' Newnham said.

"When they are stepping out against the older horses they are winning and over the next couple of months we are going to see more of it.

"The two Guineas races (Randwick, Rosehill) are going to be interesting because of lot of these good three-year-olds are likely to clash.''

Shadow Hero and Castelvecchio have already had one epic showdown in the Group 1 Spring Champion Stakes last spring when Newnham's stable star held off his rival after a stirring, straight-long struggle.

"I think people might be underestimating what a great race that was,'' Newnham said.

"We were only just outside the course record and usually when you get that the form holds up very well.''

Shadow Hero will again take on Castelvecchio (pictured) on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

Shadow Hero has had only one run since that win when he ran fifth in the Victoria Derby, a defeat where Newnham could find plenty of excuses.

"It rained on the day, we drew out and because he has no barrier speed we had to go back in what turned out to be a leader-dominated race,'' Newnham said. "He didn't run badly and was still working home nicely.

"But as far as a staying test is concerned, the Derby was inconclusive last spring and we will aim the horse at the ATC Australian Derby at Randwick this autumn.

"If there was something to indicate he might not stay the trip then we have a nomination for the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

"But there are lots of chances to run in those races the rest of his career - you only get one shot at the Derby.''

Newnham said Shadow Hero has returned to training a "bigger, stronger version of himself.''

"But they should all be like that, if they haven't improved from spring to autumn then you are in trouble,'' the trainer said.

Newnham said Shadow Hero's natural athleticism means the gelding gets to race fitness quicker than most, a trait inherited from his sire, the champion Pierro.

Alligator Blood is a part of a big group of impressive three-year-olds. Picture: AAP

"I rode Pierro in his trackwork nearly all his career and what set him apart was his will-to-win and also his incredible lung capacity,'' Newnham said.

"He could be in work three weeks then when you give him a fast gallop he wouldn't even blow.

"Pierro had such a relaxed attitude to everything, he would walk around the mounting yard and not turn a hair, saving all his energy for the race.

"What I am seeing from the best of the Pierros is the same attitude and Shadow Hero is like that. There is never a bead of sweat on him.

"I gave him his final fast gallop (Tuesday morning) and he didn't even have a blow. It certainly makes my job of training him easier because you don't need to ask a lot of him.

"Horses that take a long time to get fit, you need to keep grinding the work into them and that opens them up to having issues.

"With horses like Shadow Hero, it doesn't discount them from having issues but the better lung capacity the horse has the easier to train them for a distance.''

Shadow Hero is raced by Hong Kong interests and Newnham revealed the gelding's owners have rejected some huge offers to sell.

Shadow Hero was sired by champion racehorse Pierro. Picture: Nicole Garmston

Newnham said the robust Australian racing industry with its soaring prizemoney levels means the days of an automatic sell to overseas interests are over.

"His Hong Kong owners want to race a good horse so Shadow Hero is not for sale and they are happy to race him here,'' Newnham said.

"For jockeys, trainers and horses now, with the amount of prizemoney available here there is less appeal to go to Hong Kong.

"The good example of that was Quackerjack. We had an offer for him before he turned four to go to Hong Kong

"Instead of taking that offer, we decided to keep him and in four runs during the spring he won $450,000 prizemoney which is unbelievable.

"Previously we would have sold him but they are the types of horses that make up your fields every week.''

Newnham, who has prepared 40 winners of more than $3.1 million prizemoney so far this season, has a powerful team being readied for autumn with Shadow Hero his Derby hopeful, Villiers Stakes winner Quackerjack is on the Doncaster Mile trail, and brilliant filly Every Rose set for the Golden Slipper.

Quackerjack won $450,000 in prizemoney in four runs in the spring. Picture: Getty Images

Every Rose continues her preparation in Saturday's Group 2 $250,000 Silver Slipper (1100m) where Newnham is also saddling up improving three-year-old Splintex in the Spark Of Life Handicap (1100m) and wet track specialist Black Magnum contest the Blue Datto Foundation Handicap (1100m).

So, what is Newnham expecting from Shadow Hero on Saturday? Can the gelding become a third generation member of his family to win the Hobartville Stakes?

"His two barrier trials have been good and although 1400m is a little short of his best, I'm expecting something similar to his first-up run last spring when he charged home to run third,'' Newnham said.

"If he can win then that's great because that would set him up nicely for the Randwick Guineas. His second-up form is very good, he has won both times and he smashed them in the Gloaming Stakes back in the spring.

"At a mile (1600m) at Randwick in a pressure race I can see him running very well but I can also see him running a really good race in the Hobartville.''