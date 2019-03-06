Charolais genetics wanted nation-wide

STANDOUT: Bauhinia Park Fancy, Lot 39, was the top price animal at Charolais Female and Genetics Sale.

STANDOUT: Bauhinia Park Fancy, Lot 39, was the top price animal at Charolais Female and Genetics Sale. contributed

OFFSPRING sired by Canadian bull Elders Blackjack have been sold for the first time in Australia at the Annual Charolais Female and Genetics Sale.

The two Canadian-sired heifers formed part of Charnelle Charolais' line-up at the ninth annual sale on Saturday at the Toowoomba Showgrounds.

Both heifers, Charnelle Festoon 11 and Charnelle Digna 162, were sold by stud principal and sale organiser Graham Blanch, of Upper Tenthill, for $4500 each.

They went to Kenmere Charolais in Holbrook, NSW.

Mr Blanch said despite challenging drought conditions across much of Australia, there was still a high demand for cattle at the sale.

"The quality of cattle was very high, which made the competition very good,” he said.

His said cattle, embryos and semen units sold into five states, including Western Australia for the first time.

In addition to the new and return buyers, the sale was also offered through Elite Livestock Auctions with online bidding.

He said this year's sale average was up on last year, from $3289 to $3398.

A total of 69 cattle were offered, which included cows with calf-at-foot, joined heifers, un-joined heifers and commercial-bred heifers, with 49 selling.

The top price went to invitational vendors Ryan and Rachel Holzwart, of Emerald, with Bauhinia Park Fancy.

Fancy was bought by Tanic Charolais at Monto for $6500.

The 17-month-old heifer stemmed from the Palgrove Fancy lines, had an eye muscle area figure of +2.9 and a carcase weight figure of +24.

In addition to the cattle, 66 of 101 embryos were sold to an average of $497 and a top price of $800.

A total of 538 of 620 semen units were sold for an average of $55 and a top price of $700, which went to Tom and Ann Wilkinson's Fernvale Trapper.

During the sale, Rod Binny, from NSW, sold Amalikite Carrol to Quicksilver Charolais in Western Australia for $6000.

Top sales included:

G and K Blanch, of Charnelle Charolais, Upper Tenthill, who sold Charnelle Katrina 5 to R and R Holzwart, of Emerald, for $5500.

Lot 10, Glenlea Sandy 3, for vendor Rod Binny, sold to PL Cordield, of Charters Towers, for $6000.

The sale was conducted by Elders.