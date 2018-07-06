Charm, warmth and character

THIS custom-designed split-level family home offering expansive living inside and out, with lashings of charm and warmth, on a quarter-acre block backing onto lush rainforest in a dress circle cul-de-sac just minutes walking distance to the beach.

Sized to suit a large or extended family, plus with the potential for Airbnb, the home is complete with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, multiple living areas, two kitchens, tiled deck at front, two covered and fully screened alfresco entertaining areas, in-ground pool with timber sunbathing deck, double lock-up garage plus on-site parking for additional vehicles, on a leafy 1007sq m.

Features include timber lined raked ceilings, air-conditioning, ceiling fans, two gas cooktops, wood heater for crisp winter evenings, huge games room, separate entrance to self-contained downstairs area, and a versatile floorplan to facilitate various options.

The pool is in an absolutely glorious setting - so private with the most picturesque outlook over the dense forest, it's an amazing place to cool down after you've walked up the hill from a morning at the beach.

Framed by well-established tropical gardens that create good shade, privacy, and ambience; there is a sanctuary-like feel to the outdoors that is soothing and calming, and you're not alone in your admiration for its beauty and peacefulness, an abundance of colourful birdlife also love to visit and sing its praises.

Located in a coveted well-established neighbourhood in the hills of Alexandra Headland, one of the Sunshine Coast's most desirable residential suburbs that also enjoys strong capital growth outstripping most others; this is an investment, not just in a thoroughly charming residence, but in your future.

ALEXANDRA HEADLAND

12 Pakee St

6 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Car, Pool

Features: Custom-designed split-level family home, on 1007sq m backing onto rainforest park. Expansive living inside and out, pool, multiple entertaining decks, study, independent access. Ideal self-contained living. Timber lined raked ceilings, air-conditioning, wood heater for crisp winter evenings, huge games room

Price: Auction on site Saturday, July 14, at 11am

Agent: Scott McCallum and Stacy Downey at Amber Werchon Property

Contact: 0400 274 264, 0400 444 011

Inspection: Saturday 12-12.30pm