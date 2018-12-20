Charlotte cut off her hair to help others

HELPING OTHERS: Charlotte Lane donated her hair to charity last month.

AT JUST 12 years old, Charlotte Lane has a level of compassion most people will never develop.

Last month the Faith Lutheran College student chopped off six years of hair growth to donate to Variety - the Children's Charity.

While a lot of people would cringe at the thought of parting ways with their luscious locks, the Year 7 student said the gesture was no big deal.

"It's only hair and you'll look as beautiful with short hair as you do with long hair,” Charlotte said.

She urged others to follow her lead.

"There's so many that need help and with no one helping the amount of people in need will never decrease,” she said.

Charlotte's hair will be made into a wig for children who have lost their hair battling cancer.

Her generosity will help families of sick children who spend up to $6000 for a wig, which lasts no more than two years.

The young student said she had no personal connection to anyone suffering the disease but being kind to strangers was important.

"I recognised that it was just hair and it grew back and I like to help people in need,” Charlotte said.

Not only had Charlotte provided hair for a wig, she also raised more than $1200 for the charity, which would contribute to helping sick children.

Faith Lutheran College marketing and publicity co-ordinator Sarah Sherlock said Charlotte's actions were amazing.

"From a college standpoint, we are very proud of Charlotte,” Mrs Sherlock said.

"Charlotte is a great representative of the community spirit we have here at Faith.”

Charlotte planned to start growing her hair again so she could replicate the act in the future.