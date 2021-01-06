Charlie Teo’s ‘miracle girl’ passes away

Milli Lucas, the young teen known as neurosurgeon Charlie Teo’s “miracle girl” has died from cancer a month after her 14th birthday.

The Perth teenager died on Monday just four weeks after celebrating her 14th birthday, a milestone her mother Monica Smirk said at the time the family wanted her to reach "so badly".

Ms Smirk paid tribute on Tuesday with a heartfelt post on her daughter's Team Millstar Facebook page.

"Our hearts are broken, our angel is now flying high and the world will never be the same,' Monica Smirk wrote.

"Baby girl, you were the full package, smart, funny, athletic, beautiful and could sing like an angel.

"That's why they took you early you had all lessons completed."

Milli Lucas, pictured with neurosurgeon Charlie Teo, has died from cancer at the age of 14. Picture: Team Millstar/Facebook

Amelia "Milli" Lucas was diagnosed with a Grade VI Glioblastomaat at the age of nine and given only 12 weeks to live.

She underwent experimental surgery with high profile Sydney neurosurgeon Dr Charlie Teo and earned the nickname of his "miracle girl".

Dr Teo removed 98 per cent of her tumour during a procedure in Sydney in June 2019.

However, in early 2020 the teen's family revealed she'd been diagnosed with cancer a third time and would again undergo brain surgery.

She flew to Sydney with her father Grant so Dr Teo could perform an eight-hour surgery that doctors in Western Australia refused to attempt, deeming it too dangerous.

The young teen fought a brave battle against terminal cancer and just four weeks ago celebrated her 14th birthday. Picture: Team Millstar/Facebook

In October, Milli was flown by the Royal Flying Doctor Service back home to Perth to be with her family.

The trip was funded by an anonymous donor who paid for a medical team to accompany Milli on the five hour flight.

In December when Milli marked her birthday among family and friends, her mother said "we know the sadness that is coming".

"So hard to be happy, for both of us we tried and made sure she had an awesome day," Ms Smirk said.

Milli "swam and watched movies" with all those who had supported her for the last five years.

‘Forever 14’, the mother of Milli Lucas penned a heartfelt tribute to her daughter who lost her battel with cancer on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook/Team Millstar

"Milli was spoiled rotten and there are so many incredible people out there that care and support her we are very humble."

On the Team Millstar Facebook page on Tuesday, Ms Smirk promised her daughter she would never be forgotten.

"Our love for you is never ending, our lives will never be the same," she wrote.

"Forever missed, but know you will be around us all the time. You really were an Angel who now has her wings back.

"Love you baby girl, forever 14."

