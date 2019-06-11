Charlie dazzles at show, defeats more than 70 opponents

MORE than 70 contestants gathered around a selection of cattle for judging at the Toogoolawah Show.

While the entrants studied the cattle, their ability to judge was put to the test.

Contestants across two age groups from shows around the area took to the showgrounds for the Prime Beef young Judges category on day one of the show.

Charlie Salter, 15, represented the Toogoolawah Show Society and came out on top and Callum Humphris, representing the Esk Show Society, took runner up.

Judge Graham Brown said contestants were judged on their ability to rank cattle and then explain their reasoning.

"With the young judges selection, there is what we call a Hormel slide and that's how we determine how closely the young competitors place cattle compared to what I did as the judge,” Mr Brown said.

"So I judge the cattle beforehand and then I have to give a split between the first and second and so forth.”

Half the battle for contestants is placing cattle accurately but top competitors must also give an oral presentation explaining their reasoning.

Accuracy of observation, ability to compare animals, speaking ability and presentation and dress all factor into the overall success of a contestant.

"We give them a score for each of those categories,” Mr Brown said.

He said the biggest problem area for young judges was failing to compare animals.

"They tell you what they like about the first one then they tell you what they like about the second one but they don't say why the first one was better or what areas could be improved with the second one,” he said.

"The better young judges will usually get a few more points in that area because they understand how scoring works.”

Mr Brown said Charlie was "switched on”.

"He seems to be fairly experienced with terminology and he got a fair few points in accuracy of observation because he placed the cattle the same as I did and his comments were similar to what I was thinking,” he said.

Growing up immersed in the world of cattle, in a family who owned a feedlot, Charlie said he hoped to get make a career in judging.

"I'll hopefully continue on into the future, getting judging jobs and going around to shows judging,” Charlie said.

He was excited with his achievement.

"This is my first year of being able to qualify for sub-chamber and then qualify for Brisbane as well,” he said.

"I guess I must have said all the things the judge was looking for.”

Stud Cattle Steward and Junior Events Co-ordinator Tania Haynes said she was impressed by the passion on show.

"It's great to see the enthusiasm shown by the younger generation coming through in our agricultural sector and these junior judging events are a big part of the local shows,” Ms Haynes said.