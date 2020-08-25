Charity worker blames loss of finger for cannabis use

Nathan Warburton ‘obviously needs help with anger management’ after slicing off his finger at meatworks and falling into drug use.

A volunteer for iconic Australian charity Meals on Wheels "obviously needs help with anger management" after he was found guilty of five charges including possession of a dangerous drug and breach of bail at the Caboolture Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police raided the Caboolture home of 31-year-old Nathan Warburton on April 12, finding 2.71 grams of cannabis and a bong beside his bed.

Lawyer for the defence Tristan Butler-Keegan told the court Warburton took the cannabis to help with the pain of losing his finger while working at the meatworks.

Warburton, who relies on work cover payments, had also come into contact with police when neighbours reported a loud fight between himself and his former partner on March 17.

According to police prosecutor Peter Mitchelson, police arrived on scene to find Warburton calling the woman "a c**t and a f*****g dog".

"They were pushing and shoving each other," Sgt Mitchelson said.

"(Warburton) told the (woman) he would kill himself.

"He doesn't seem to be able to help himself."

Warburton told police the woman was a "constant nag because she's a f*****g dog" and he'd become angry over an issue involving cigarettes.

The two drew the attention of police once more on June 23, when they went for a walk in a Caboolture park with their son.

Nathan Warburton pleaded guilty to all five charges.

"The (woman) wanted to leave but he said, 'No, f**k you,' and pushed her backwards," Sgt Mitchelson said.

The woman got up and began to walk away, and Warbuton crumpled to the ground, crying, the court heard.

"Then he got up, ran after her, and grabbed her by the hair," he said.

"He obviously needs help with anger management."

Warburton was given 12 months of probation for the combination of all charges and a conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Charity worker blames loss of finger for cannabis use