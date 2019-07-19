Charity straps up for grand opening

THE Bootstraps Veterans Charity has opened the doors to its new Gatton headquarters.

The grand opening was held yesterday, at Golf Links Drive Gatton.

About 80 people attended the four-hour event, including a host of dignitaries and representatives from community groups and businesses.

Among the high-profile guests was radio host Campo from River 94.9, Deputy President for RSLs Queensland John Strachan, Lockyer MP Jim McDonald, and LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan.

"It was genuine support, and I was quite impressed," Bootstraps founder Sam Kavanagh said.

"Everyone felt it. They all said to me what a wonderful day it was."

Bootstraps teaches leatherwork to current and former service men and women as a form of creative therapy, to help them connect with each other, and work through mental or physical injuries suffered during their service.

The charity was founded in 2017, and was previously based out of Sam's shed in Kensington Grove, holding small classes of three.

The new space means Sam can now run classes four days a week, with up to twelve people per class.

"We're pushing forward to get participants, to get classes kicking off, and expand our amenities," he said.

Plans for future expansions to the office include a child's play area, a social coffee space, a commemorative garden, and a website to streamline and bookings.

The move to Gatton was motivated by a desire to reach more people, and the relocation was in large part possible thanks to donations and support from the public.

While Sam is grateful for community contributions so far, the charity is always in need of support.

"The only way we get anything is through grants, or through charity and donations. What we're really in need of is a corporate sponsor," he said.