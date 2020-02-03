Menu
GRAB A BARGAIN: Head down to the Lockyer Valley RDA next weekend to grab a bargain and help the charity rebuild after a devastating theft.
News

Charity looks to recover from theft by hosting car boot sale

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 10:00 AM

A COMMUNITY group is hoping to recover from a devastating theft, and is calling for the community to help out.

Lockyer Riding for the Disabled’s Regency Downs facility was ransacked in October, with thieves stealing several items including the group’s $3000 power generator.

In response the group has organised a car boot sale to replace the equipment and assist with the training and payment of coaches for the charity group.

Spirit of the Valley Events is helping to organise the sale, and President Idell Wadley is also involved with the RDA.

She said the event would also help foster closer ties with the community.

“We want to engage more within the community and have more community involvement,” Ms Wadley said.

“So we thought the car boot sale would be a really great way to engage in the community and raise some much needed funds.”

Lockyer Valley RDA volunteers Siranee Parkinson and Bobbi Dingle with one of the containers that was broken into during the theft in October last year. Picture: Dominic Elsome

It’s hoped the day will be successful enough to replace the generator, which was originally purchased with a government grant.

“It would be wonderful if we could replace that equipment – it hinders our ability to function not having things like a generator,” she said.

“And ultimately, it’s the kids and the other adults who need this service that miss out.”

The event is on from 9am to 3pm Saturday, February 8, at the RDA grounds on Rons Rd, Regency Downs.

Vendor sites are still available, and can be booked by emailing lvrda15@gmail.com.

