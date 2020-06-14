Charity fund to foot bill for company collapse

MONEY gathered for charitable community causes may instead be put towards settling with unsecured creditors, following the liquidation of a partner company.

The Somerset Regional Council has hosted Mayoral Gala Charity Balls for several years, with the aim of creating a fund that could be used by people and groups in the community.

In 2017, 2018, and 2019, the council partnered with Fundraising Auctions Pty Ltd for the galas, but in March this year, the company went into liquidation.

At their meeting this week, councillors were advised that people who gained vouchers during the 2019 gala but hadn’t redeemed them prior to the company folding would “likely rank as unsecured creditors of that firm”.

It was recommended that councillors give the CEO power to settle with any impacted attendees, but that the money not come from the Mayoral Gala Charity Ball Fund.

Several councillors expressed their disagreement with the second part of the recommendation.

“If we’ve got a process to raise funds, and that’s failed, why should we pull funds from somewhere else to subsidise that?” Cr Jason Wendt said.

The stated purpose of the fund is to provide grants that will help charitable organisations in delivering programs or services to aid people suffering from disability, homelessness, trauma, abuse or neglect within the Somerset region.

Most recently, $3000 from the fund was given to the St Vincent de Paul Society to help cover the cost of supplying a new water tank and pump to Dundas resident Tom Dunning, who recently lost his home to fire.

In light of the circumstances, however, councillors agreed it would be best to use money from the fund to cover the costs it had created.

“This has been a debt against the program, and I think we have to wear that,” Cr Cheryl Gaedtke said.

For more information about the gala fund, visit the Somerset Regional Council website.

