Charity dance to support struggling communities

A FUNDRAISING dance is on its way to Gatton this weekend, in a bid to raise support for communities in need.

Organised by the two-man Let’s Dance Band, the Oktoberfest-themed event hopes to raise funds for the Stanthorpe Fire and Drought Appeal.

There will be a range of musical performances to dance along to, including old time songs, new vogue, rock and roll, and plenty more.

The Let’s Dance Band have more than 50 years of combined history in the entertainment industry, with a repertoire ranging from popular modern pieces to classics from as far back as the 50’s.

The dance event will also offer plenty of ways for participants to engage, with lucky door, lucky spot, and best-dressed prizes on offer.

All money received at the door, from raffles, and donations will be put towards supporting the Stanthorpe community.

While much of Australia has been suffering under current conditions, the Stanthorpe area, just two hours from Gatton, has been hit harder than most by fires and drought.

Critical Water Restrictions are already in place through the Southern Downs area, with water being trucked in from elsewhere to support locals.

The dance will take place at the Gatton Shire Hall on Sunday, October 13, from 1pm to 5pm.

This follows an appeal from Spano’s SUPA IGA Gatton to donate pallets of water to the Stanthorpe community, and Lockyer Valley Waste Management proprietor John Schollick’s pledge to truck water to the region at his own expense.