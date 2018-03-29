Menu
Login
News

Charge list hits 80 for Mustang theft accused

ACCUSED: Scott Hodgetts, 29, of Mackay, allegedly stole a new Ford Mustang from a Proserpine dealership.
ACCUSED: Scott Hodgetts, 29, of Mackay, allegedly stole a new Ford Mustang from a Proserpine dealership. Queensland Police
Luke Mortimer
by

A MACKAY man who allegedly stole a new Ford Mustang from a dealership in Proserpine and racked up more than 80 other charges may soon face trial.

Scott Hodgetts, 30, faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, charged with 81 offences, including car theft, arson, burglary and 19 counts of driving without a license as a repeat offender.

Hodgetts has also been accused of eight counts of dangerously operating a vehicle.

He appeared in the court for his case's brief mention, before Magistrate Scott Luxton.

Some of his matters seem likely to go to trial, as Hodgetts' case was adjourned to early may for commital.

A committal determines whether there's enough evidence to escalate charges to a higher court.

Topics:  mackay court mackay courthouse mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service

Mackay Daily Mercury

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Find out how you can share Christian faith.

Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Lockyer Tai Chi to turn 20 next month.

Celebrate 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

Don't be foolish on April 1

DON'T BE A FOOL: Gatton Station Officer Bradley Jeffs is reminding the public to check their smoke alarms this April Fool's day.

It's time to check your smoke alarm is working

Jillian's makeover is inspiring others to change

TRANSFORMATION: A special afternoon tea was held at the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre for Jillian Davis to reveal her new look to friends and family.

Two years later and Jillian Davis is nearly 50 kilograms lighter.

Local Partners