Chaotic weather for region as temps rise, cyclone approaches

IF Tropical Cyclone Oma crosses the coast this weekend, the region could receive more than 300mm of rain a day.

The cyclone is presently a category 3 system situated southwest of New Caledonia and is moving towards the southeast Queensland coast.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said the Lockyer Valley could expect to begin to experience the effects of Oma on Friday.

He said cloudy conditions and gusty winds could arise with a possible shower or two.

Conditions during the weekend aren't as clear due to uncertainty surrounding the cyclones likely path.

"There could be a big difference in the forecast if the systems stays off the coast or if it does cross onto the land,” Mr Blazak said.

If Cyclone Oma does cross the coast, Mr Blazak said it would likely bring heavy rainfall with it - a welcome relief for many farmers in the region.

"It's probably the best chance we've seen in a long time,” he said.

While rainfall totals are difficult to predict and often very localised, he said they would likely be significant.

"In excess of 300mm in one day is quite likely in a cyclone situation,” he said.

He warned however, even small changes in conditions could drastically change what an area would receive.

"You don't have to shift it by very far and all of a sudden that heavy rainfall has moved 20kms one way or the other and that location now misses out,” he said.

Mr Blazak said the modelling would become clearer in the coming days and the bureau would be issuing update as needed.

While tropical cyclone Oma continues to move towards the southeast Queensland coast, temperatures in the region are set to soar .

Gatton is set to hit a top of 39C today, after sweltering through 37.5C yesterday.

There will be little reprieve tomorrow either with the mercury set to reach 37C again.

Friday will be cooler with a top of 33C, before temperatures become much more mild on the weekend, with tops of 31C and 28C forecast for Saturday and Sunday.