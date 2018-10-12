Changing fortunes for cattle market

CHANGES AFOOT: Recent rain is lifting the hopes that change could be coming for the fortunes of cattle producers struggling with the drought. Cattle auctioneer David Stariha said their had been positive signs in the previous weeks for "the right type of cattle”.

CHANGES AFOOT: Recent rain is lifting the hopes that change could be coming for the fortunes of cattle producers struggling with the drought. Cattle auctioneer David Stariha said their had been positive signs in the previous weeks for "the right type of cattle”. Tom Threadingham

MUCH needed rain could spell a change of fortune for cattle prices.

While significant rain is needed to break the drought and have any serious effect, Stariha Auction's David Stariha said even the prospect of rain had affected cattle sales.

"Last week the numbers were down everywhere but that might have been with a bit of sniff of rain around,” Mr Stariha said.

The past six months have been hard for cattle producers, with prices sitting at extremely low levels.

But but according to Mr Stariha there had been positive signs in recent weeks for "the right type of cattle”.

"Bigger cattle are still alright, cows and bullocks and feeder cattle have improved,” he said.

"What's still hard is the little heifers and plain cattle.”

With rain falling across the Lockyer Valley and also further out west, hopes are rising that primary producers' luck could be changing.

Mr Stariha said rainfall in southern states could also impact local markets.

"They've had really good rain down in northern parts of New South Wales - everything has a knock on effect,” he said.

Mr Stariha said the standout pen from the Laidley sales on Thursday last week were Spring Bluff producer Nola Quinn's hereford steers, which sold for $1630-$1720 a head.

However Mr Stariha said the rainfall during the past week was by no means drought-breaking and more would be needed to have any serious effect.

Mr Stariha said when the drought finally did break, the situation would change in a flash.

"Everything will turn around very quickly,” he said.

"When it does rain, cattle are going to be very hard (to find) for anyone looking to buy them... numbers will dry right up and cattle will get very dear.

"But it's got to rain first.”

Mr Stariha said while times were tough, it was a matter of when - not if - rain would arrive.

"It's just a matter of waiting for rain and everything will turn around once we get that rain,” he said.