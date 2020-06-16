CHANGES: What’s finally opening this week in the region

IN A case of better late than never, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council has at last begun reopening sites and facilities throughout the region, weeks after their counterparts in the Somerset did the same.

Although some semblance of normality is slowly returning to the region, some locations will remain closed, while many others will have some limitations in place.

Read on for a full list of the opening hours and restrictions you need to be aware of.

What’s open

Customer Contact Centres are open from Monday to Friday, with Gatton open from 8.30am to 4.30pm, and Laidley operating from 9am to 4pm.

Ordinary meetings of council have resumed, but with very limited entry numbers.

Lockyer Valley Libraries are open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4pm.

The Visitor Information Centre and Queensland Transport Museum are both back in business, from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Sunday.

Some facilities at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre are open for use. Visit Swimfit​ for opening hours and other details.

Sporting grounds and community halls/centres are also open to hire. Those interested in making a booking should contact the LVRC’s customer contact team on 1300 005 872.

Lake Dyer Camping and Caravan Ground at Laidley.

Centenary Park Camping Ground at Thornton.

Public playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor gyms. There is additional cleaning being carried out at these sites to ensure hygiene standards.

Water fountains and bubblers, and public toilets.

The Gatton Childcare Centre is open.

Waste Transfer Stations and tip shops, although with limited access.

What’s not open

Dal Ryan Memorial Pool.

The council depot is open to staff, but closed to the public.

Das Neumann Haus and the Laidley Pioneer Village.

The Lockyer Valley Art Gallery, next to the Gatton Library.

Council events – all annual events up until October 31 have been cancelled.

Delays to waste services are possible, and residents are asked to leave wheelie bins out until they are emptied.

In accordance with the announcement made last month, the Staging Post Cafe and Conference Centre will remain closed until further notice.

Restrictions

Maximum limits of 20 people per site apply, unless there is signage specifying otherwise.

Personal hygiene, including regular washing or sanitising of hands is essential.

Social distancing of 1.5m is still recommended.

Mass gatherings remain banned.

Under the current plan, restrictions are set to relax even further on July 10, as Stage 3 of the Government’s Roadmap to Recovery comes into effect.

However, the Government has already demonstrated that it is willing to advance this plan ahead of schedule if circumstances are favourable, including this week extending the number of people allowed to attend funerals to 100.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said the July 10 date would stand, barring changes in circumstances.

“If things were a lot better, then of course we could bring that date forward, as did happen for this month’s stage two,” she said.

“Or if something were to happen interstate, I’m sure everyone would expect that we then push that date out.”

