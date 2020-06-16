Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, home to the Staging Post Cafe, Queensland Transport Museum, Gatton Library and Lockyer Valley Art Gallery. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, home to the Staging Post Cafe, Queensland Transport Museum, Gatton Library and Lockyer Valley Art Gallery. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Council News

CHANGES: What’s finally opening this week in the region

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
16th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A case of better late than never, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council has at last begun reopening sites and facilities throughout the region, weeks after their counterparts in the Somerset did the same.

Although some semblance of normality is slowly returning to the region, some locations will remain closed, while many others will have some limitations in place.

Read on for a full list of the opening hours and restrictions you need to be aware of.

READ MORE: When Lockyer, Somerset markets will be reopening

What’s open

  • Customer Contact Centres are open from Monday to Friday, with Gatton open from 8.30am to 4.30pm, and Laidley operating from 9am to 4pm.
  • Ordinary meetings of council have resumed, but with very limited entry numbers.
  • Lockyer Valley Libraries are open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4pm.
  • The Visitor Information Centre and Queensland Transport Museum are both back in business, from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Sunday.
  • Some facilities at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre are open for use. Visit Swimfit​ for opening hours and other details.
  • Sporting grounds and community halls/centres are also open to hire. Those interested in making a booking should contact the LVRC’s customer contact team on 1300 005 872.
  • Lake Dyer Camping and Caravan Ground at Laidley.
  • Centenary Park Camping Ground at Thornton.
  • Public playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor gyms. There is additional cleaning being carried out at these sites to ensure hygiene standards.
  • Water fountains and bubblers, and public toilets.
  • The Gatton Childcare Centre is open.
  • Waste Transfer Stations and tip shops, although with limited access.

READ MORE: New Lockyer dump location still pending

What’s not open

  • Dal Ryan Memorial Pool.
  • The council depot is open to staff, but closed to the public.
  • Das Neumann Haus and the Laidley Pioneer Village.
  • The Lockyer Valley Art Gallery, next to the Gatton Library.
  • Council events – all annual events up until October 31 have been cancelled.
  • Delays to waste services are possible, and residents are asked to leave wheelie bins out until they are emptied.
  • In accordance with the announcement made last month, the Staging Post Cafe and Conference Centre will remain closed until further notice.

READ MORE: Council confirms fate of lakeside library, art gallery

Restrictions

  • Maximum limits of 20 people per site apply, unless there is signage specifying otherwise.
  • Personal hygiene, including regular washing or sanitising of hands is essential.
  • Social distancing of 1.5m is still recommended.
  • Mass gatherings remain banned.

Under the current plan, restrictions are set to relax even further on July 10, as Stage 3 of the Government’s Roadmap to Recovery comes into effect.

However, the Government has already demonstrated that it is willing to advance this plan ahead of schedule if circumstances are favourable, including this week extending the number of people allowed to attend funerals to 100.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said the July 10 date would stand, barring changes in circumstances.

“If things were a lot better, then of course we could bring that date forward, as did happen for this month’s stage two,” she said.

“Or if something were to happen interstate, I’m sure everyone would expect that we then push that date out.”

More stories by Nathan Greaves.

coronavirus reopening covid-19 restrictions lockyer valley regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water deliveries expected to triple in coming weeks

        premium_icon Water deliveries expected to triple in coming weeks

        Rural A Lockyer Valley water carter is delivering upwards of 25 truckloads each week, and expects it to reach 60 as the drought continues.

        Coffee chain eyeing off Lockyer site for new cafe

        premium_icon Coffee chain eyeing off Lockyer site for new cafe

        Business A major coffee franchise has confirmed an ‘opportunity’ has arisen in a Lockyer...

        Pub, restaurant limits set to ease

        premium_icon Pub, restaurant limits set to ease

        Health Premier hints at easing restrictions for pubs and restaurants

        Deb’s last laugh as MPs turn guns on party president

        premium_icon Deb’s last laugh as MPs turn guns on party president

        Politics Frecklington stares down LNP boss as party room shows its support