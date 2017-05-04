Changes to Somerset dog laws incoming

LAW CHANGES: Council said changes come after months of community consultation and the review of more than 600 submissions including one petition.

SOMERSET Regional Council will implement changes to its dog keeping laws in the coming months after two separate community consultations.

Currently Council's subordinate local law prohibits residents from keeping more than two dogs on a property, regardless of property size or location.

Council will however implement various changes that will enable Somerset Regional Council residents to have the following:

Up to four dogs on an allotment located outside a designated area and larger than 10,000sqm, if the applicant is a member of an approved entity.

Up to six dogs on an allotment located outside a designated area and is larger than 20,000sqm, if the applicant is an accredited breeder.

To have more than two dogs, a Somerset resident must be a member of an approved entity which is considered to be an organisation similar to Dogs Queensland or equivalent.

The designated area is defined as the urban footprint in the South-East Queensland Regional Plan.

These changes come after months of community consultation with the community and council reviewing more than 600 submissions including one petition.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said council was confident the changes best catered for the majority of residents.

"Somerset residents have been campaigning council to review our dog laws for some time and this is a direct response,” he said.

"Council took on board all the feedback received during both consultation periods and is pleased to soon be rolling out these changes.”