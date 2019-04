Maintenance work will be carried out between Ulmarra and Cowper, and at Six Mile Lane next week.

ROAD work on the Pacific Highway next week may affect your commute.

Maintenance work will be carried out on the Pacific Highway between Ulmarra and Cowper on Monday and Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, maintenance work will be carried out on the Pacific Highway at Six Mile Lane, Glenugie.

All work will be carried out between 6pm and 2am to minimise impact.

Traffic control and reduced speeds limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.