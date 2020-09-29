Change of speed limit angers Murphys Creek drivers

Speed limits have been reduced on Murphys Creek road. (File Image)

Dear Editor,

Recently, speed limits have been changed on Murphys Creek road, on both sides of the town.

This state is really becoming a nanny state in the biggest way.

On one side, speed limit is 90km per hour (used to be 100km).

When someone in front is only travelling at approximately 70, it is almost impossible to overtake safely.

Same on the other side of town.

Now down to 80 instead of 90.

I like to arrive at the proper time arranged, and not to be hindered by these ridiculously slow speeds.

I don’t speed, but like to do the speed limit.

To people not paying attention on the roads and causing stupid one car accidents; you are the reason for the slower limits.

So many people I have spoken to are saying the same thing about the slower speed limits.

M Busbridge,

Murphys Creek

