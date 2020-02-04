Change of leadership for historic community club

SETTING DOWN: Former Lockyer Bridge Club member Tony Fitzgerald has handed over the reign of club president after four years in the role. Picture: Nathan Greaves

THE New Year has marked a time of change for the Lockyer Bridge Club, which has moved to a new venue and welcomed a new President.

At the club's meeting last week, president of four years Tony Fitzgerald stepped down from the role, with Alan McLucas, previously vice-president, moving into the role.

Mr Fitzgerald said he felt he had been in the position long enough, and it was time for someone new to step in.

"For any club, a couple of years is normal," he said.

"Four years is definitely well and truly time. Any club needs renewal."

However, he will remain an active part of the club, as he was before becoming president.

"I'm still on the executive committee, and I've recently become a director, which is basically the referee," he said.

"I'm the only director in the club at the moment. It takes a couple of years of study to know all of the laws of Bridge."

The Lockyer Bridge Club has been around since 1962, and continues to draw steady attendance at its weekly sessions.

"The club is very stable, we have about twenty players every night," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"They come from Withcott and Laidley here to Gatton."

The competitive sessions are held at 7pm on Thursday nights, with players testing their tactics against one another, accumulating points towards lifetime tallies.

For those who are new to the game, the club also holds lessons to encourage new members to take part.

"We run learner's courses and non-competitive bridge on Tuesdays, so that anyone who wants to learn Bridge can just come along," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"The Bridge is for all ages, we have players in their nineties, but young people can play as well."

Like many card games, there are elements of chance and skill involved in Bridge.

"It takes a little while to get the skills, so you have to be a little bit patient to start with."

"It's a very friendly atmosphere, and we all enjoy it," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"Like any card game, you have your good nights and your bad nights."

Sessions are held at the Catholic Community Centre on Maitland St, Gatton.

To find out more about the club, visit their website.