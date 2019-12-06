Champion Thornton bull to compete in world competition

NO BULL: Thornton based SGS Speckles stud's SGS Speckles Roscrea Maverick bull took out 2019 Speckle Park Champion of Asia/Africa. Picture: Contributed

A SMALL 20-head stud in Thornton has launched itself onto the world stage – claiming a major global award.

Gary Boon, stud principal of SGS Speckles, has been running Speckle Park cattle across 50 acres in the Thonrnton hills for the past two years.

Mr Boon first started stud work with charbray cattle, before moving to breed Speckle Park.

He said the reason for the move was to try out the breed which was fairly new in Australia, and had high yields and easy calving.

They haven’t looked back since.

“We’re very happy with them,” Mr Boon said.

The pride of the operation is stud bull SGS Speckle Roscrea Maverick 108.

The almost three-year-old bull, by Wattle Grove 3W Crikey H68 out of Wattle Grove 68L Whistler H108, claimed the Toowoomba Royal Show Grand Champion Speckle Park Bull this year.

The 950kg bull has a big character as well an easy temperament.

“He loves his food – he eats anything, what ever you give him he’ll eat it,” he said.

“And he’s so quiet too, you can do anything with him.”

The bull’s win at Toowoomba made him eligible to compete in the Speckle Park – Champion of the World competition.

Yesterday – he claimed Champion of Asia/Africa.

Mr Boon was over the moon with the result.

“It was amazing, we didn’t really expect him to do any good. We were just so surprised,” he said.

“He’s a nice bull but … he was up against bulls that have won at the Sydney Royal, the Melbourne Royal.”

The competition takes place online, with judges from around the world using photos taken at qualifying shows to judge the animals.

Maverick now will compete against the champions of North America for a shot at being named Champion of the World.

It’s a possibility Mr Boon is very excited about.

“Hopefully he keeps going and claims the world title – you never know,” he said.

The judging will take place on Friday, December 13.