Chambers campaign for small business boost post pandemic

Small business operators are going to need support to move forward as restrictions lift. PHOTO: File image

THE Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) is campaigning for further considerations to be given to small businesses in regional and remote areas after the State Government last Friday announced the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions after the National Cabinet meeting.

It was announced that regional parts of the state - many of which have been free of coronavirus - would have greater freedoms than elsewhere, with up to 20 patrons allowed inside restaurants and pubs and recreational travel restrictions widened to 500km.

Other areas are subject to 10-person limits.

The tourism and hospitality sectors in remote and regional areas have been hit heavily and CCIQ general manager for advocacy and policy, Amanda Rohan, said she would like to see these parts of Queensland receive additional relaxing of restrictions to allow them to "open up" further, especially to people in their own communities.

Ms Rohan said it would be vital to assess the risk profile for each region and make individual decisions.

"The risk profile is a consideration the State Government needs to look at - we're not a one-size-fits-all state. Then a decision could be made in consultation with local councils.

"If we could start with opening pubs and think, 'Let's get you guys moving again' it would be good for the economy, good from a mental health perspective, and good for the town's resilience.

"It won't solve all the economic concerns as they will need visitor travel, but if we can activate those areas now, I think that will go a long way to buffering businesses."

CCIQ has spoken to many regional businesses about the impact of restrictions, especially with the loss of traffic from grey nomad and business travellers.

"We have been open to the State Government looking at opportunities to open up in those communities, for the people living in the communities," Ms Rohan said.

She said rural and regional areas had already suffered floods, fires and droughts before coronavirus hit.

"We've definitely come through a significant time of uncertainty," she said.

"But this is unprecedented uncertainty, and that is something we've been hearing from the regional businesses.

"These central places being closed, even to their own communities, is something we haven't had to deal with before."

Ms Rohan said industry was also key and returning employees - whether fly-in fly-out or seasonal workers - was crucial.

Tourism, she said, would be "critical" in the recovery of small towns as service-based industries had felt the "full brunt" of job losses.

"On the flip-side, there have been some businesses that have fared better," she said.

"We're finding that businesses are rethinking their supply chain and they're purchasing in Queensland as opposed to overseas.

"There's pockets where business-to-business supply chains are strengthening.

"It's the business-to-consumer market that's struggling."

The CCIQ has asked the State Government to put more emphasis on digital connectivity for rural and regional areas.

"Businesses have had to adapt but it makes it more difficult if they can't connect - the more connected you are, the more productive you are."

Many businesses, she said were feeling the pressure of the ongoing crisis.

"A lot of our calls are from businesses who are under strain, so we are getting a lot of mental-health based calls," she said.

"Businesses are the backbone of communities, so look after each other and find the right help - don't be afraid to reach out."

Ms Rohan encouraged businesses to talk to their local chamber of commerce and council about the recovery process.

"Businesses have a strong voice and councils play a big role and can provide relief in areas such as fees, permits and rates.

"What I do know is we don't want to open up and have to shut down again, so it needs to be cautious, considered and practical."

Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Paul Emmerson.

FUTURE INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED FOR LOCKYER, SOMERSET

Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Paul Emmerson said future infrastructure projects would be crucial to lift the region's capacity to produce.

Mr Emmerson said Lockyer and Somerset water security was vital and a pipeline for transporting water from Wivenhoe Dam or recycled from Brisbane to the region for producing food would offer "reliability in production".

"We had some relief in January and February with the rain, which gave us a boost in water supply, but we're all very nervous about how long it can last," he said.

"We need reliable water.

"From a local business point of view, clearly we need industry that generates meaningful employment, which then flows on to the community."

As the area was based around agricultural production, Mr Emmerson said a large part of the workforce was made up of backpackers.

"So the reliability of that labour force in the future will need to be reviewed."

He said a proposal for a cannery in the area required funding but if it became viable would be another option to help push the region forward.

"Cafes are doing takeaways and some of them are doing fairly well and everyone is putting on a brave face and supporting locals as best they can," he said.

Mr Emmerson said he hoped the easing of controls would help the hotel industry and service staff.

"They've all been cut right back, which is pretty devastating, especially for the younger ones who have probably been living day to day."

CCIQ CEO Stephen Tait said there were many ways to support small business.

"An ongoing focus for us is encouraging people to #supportsmall.

"For consumers, it's about making a conscious effort to support their small local businesses, as it's these local businesses that are always supporting their community at a range of events, through sponsorship and donation of prizes, while also being a major source of local employment."

Articles contributed by Louise Shannon are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.