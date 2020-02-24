Chamber of commerce president pledges to be a voice for all

IN THE RUNNING: Kilcoy Chamber of Commerce president Bronwyn Davies will contest the Somerset Regional Council elections in 2020.

A SOMERSET business leader has thrown her hat in the ring for the upcoming council elections.

Kilcoy Chamber of Commerce president Bronwyn Davies said she hoped to bring a strong voice for both business and the community to the Somerset council.

“Somerset needs a bigger voice and I think just a little tweak, a little change in the voice in council might be all it needs,” Ms Davies said.

“I just think it’s time for new blood and I’m very happy to put my hand up.”

She said in the two years since she and her husband moved to the region, she had worked hard to understand her chosen home.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am a newbie to the area and there is still so much I need to learn. But I am keen to do so,” she said.

She hoped to bring more transparency around how the council made its decisions and push for the council to be more proactive, rather than reactive.

During her time as president of Kilcoy chamber, Ms Davies has also pushed for the establishment of a regional chamber of commerce for the Somerset as a whole.

And while she would work to improve business and investment opportunities in the region, she said she would be able to work for all members of the community – not just commerce.

“I think it’s quite an easy balance … but the fact is if we do not have a thriving business economy, we do not have a strong local community,” she said.

She also flagged a lack of accommodation in the region as a major issue, especially in the northern area of the shire – one she hoped to have an impact on.