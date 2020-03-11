Ch 10 star will be next Bachelorette

A current Channel 10 star has been cast as the next Bachelorette.

According to TV Blackbox's Benjamin Norris, Dancing With The Stars judge Sharna Burgess has signed on the dotted line to star on the reality dating show.

"The contract is dry and she is going to be The Bachelorette," Norris said on the most recent TV Blackbox podcast.

Sharna Burgess is a judge on Dancing With The Stars.

In response to the report, a Channel 10 spokesman said: "We welcome speculation about the identity of the new Bachelorette. We are thrilled that so many talented and accomplished women have expressed interest in appearing on the show. We are in the very early stages of casting and an announcement will be made in the coming months."

There have been rumours for weeks that Burgess was a contender to be The Bachelorette, with the professional dancer telling TV Week last month that it all stemmed from a joke she made at last year's Melbourne Cup.

"Ten were saying to me (after the joke), 'Are you serious about this? Would you want to do it? Let's have a conversation,'" she told TV Week. "And then I realised this could be a real thing if I wanted it to be."

Sharna Burgess at the 2019 Melbourne Cup. Picture: Jason Edwards

Burgess admitted in February that she would be nervous about signing on to do the program given the "unbelievable" level of drama she's seen on the US version of the show.

"I'm not a drama person and wouldn't want to be a part of that kind of television," she told TV Week. "In saying that, I haven't seen the Aussie version get to that level of drama.

"I will say that everyone around me is on board, everyone in the States wants me to do it, and Amanda Keller (who co-hosts Dancing With The Stars) is really keen for me to do it," Burgess said.

A week ago Channel 10 announced that Australian Survivor contestant Locklan "Locky" Gilbert will be the next Bachelor.