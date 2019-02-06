Cesar's rough start to finding his home

SOME dogs only need one attempt at finding a forever home, but at just 20 months old, Cesar the great dane is already looking for his fourth family.

The gentle giant was first surrendered at six months old and since then has been adopted by two other owners but abandoned within a month.

Lockyer Valley foster carer Lauren Johannsen has looked after Caser intermittently for the past year.

Her heart breaks every time Cesar is returned.

"Cesar has had a tough start to life, being passed around a lot, but once you have his respect and trust he is loving and loyal,” Miss Johannsen said.

"He is goofy, uncoordinated and makes me laugh every day.”

While Cesar started life with no physical or psychological issues, his adoption experiences have left him with specific living requirements for a forever home.

"Cesar loves having a strong leader so large breed experience is a must,” Miss Johannsen said.

Cesar now also requires a home without children and smaller animals.

Miss Johannsen said Cesar had a placid personality but required an owner who was willing to dedicate time for training.

At his foster home, Cesar lives alongside more than five other canines on a large property.

He happily plays at home with the other dogs but has become aggressive when being walked on a lead after being attacked at his second 'forever' home.

Cesar is advertised for adoption and foster on PetRescue.com but a strict qualifying process is now in place to ensure Cesar is not let down by humans for a fourth time.

Miss Johannsen hoped the ideal owner would adopt Cesar to give him the life he deserved.

You can apply to foster or adopt Cesar at https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/581342.