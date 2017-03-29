Centrals end Laidley's First Division dominance

ECSTATIC: Centrals bowler Luke Barrett celebrates a wicket right in the grand final win over Laidley on the weekend at Baxter Oval.

CRICKET: Laidley's dominance over the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association First Division came to an end on Sunday when they were defeated in the grand final by Central Districts.

Needing 45 runs in the final session, Centrals' captain Ben O'Connell guided the team to their first ever premiership with an innings of 22 not out.

Centrals received first use of the wicket on Saturday after winning the toss.

After a 30 minute delay in play due to the week of rain, Centrals dismissed Laidley for 105.

Centrals were 4/78 off 40 overs at stumps on the first day.

But the game with four days available quickly came to an early conclusion after Centrals bowled Laidley out for just 69 in their second innings.

Centrals made a nervous start in their search for victory, being 3/19 after losing opener Jason Richardson for a duck in the first over.

However, experienced campaigners O'Connell and Luke Barrett steadied the innings.

Centrals finished on 3/45 to trigger jubilant scenes at Ipswich's home of cricket.

Laidley captain Alex Welsh said it was disappointing they didn't play to their usual high standards in the decider.

"I thought in the field and with the ball we were exceptional and it really got us back in the game but our batting let us down,” Welsh said.

"Congratulations to Centrals who put us under pressure by bowling really well. It was hard to take but I felt the result was what we deserved over the two days.”

Coming so close to another crown without winning it was always frustrating, although there were plenty of positives to look back on.

"As for the season as a whole looking back we have had some great moments and victories but to come away with only the minor premiership is a little disappointing,” he said.

"We look forward to next year to come back stronger.”