Central support hub suggested after Lockyer DV rates spike

SMARTER SUPPORT: The focus is on getting victims the right support. Max Fleet BUN271112DOM2

BETWEEN July 2015 and June 2016, more than 9000 women, 13,000 children and an unknown number of men throughout Queensland fled their homes in fear of their lives.

In the last two and a half years, the Lockyer Valley region has seen an increase of 30% in domestic violence order (DVO) breaches, meaning more domestic violence perpetrators are coming into contact with their former victims.

Lockyer Community Centre co-ordinator Linda Roberts said they regularly face difficulties when helping victims due to a lack of centralised information.

"It's really difficult for someone in a domestic violence situation, particularly when it's the kind of controlling domestic violence we see, and they're trying to flee that situation,” she said.

"When it was me in that situation, I'd think 'OK, he's taken the keys, he's taken my money and I need to get out of here.'

That's the situation we've got to look at.”

These problems are made worse by the Lockyer Valley's higher-than-average number of vulnerable and disadvantaged families, according to Laidley police officer and state LNP candidate Jim McDonald.

He said he'd like to see further funding committed to turn community hubs into "one-stop shops” for victims to get help with everything from police protection to child safety.

"Last year, we had 4500 calls for service in Laidley (and) almost 10% of those were DV-related, which is just huge,” he said.

"(Victims have) got nowhere to turn and that's why we need to support services in the community to report, assist and follow through so that (the victims) are safe.

"The community centres in our community do a great job but just need additional resources.”

Ultimately though, Ms Roberts and Mr McDonald agreed community members themselves could do more.

"We are starting to grow as a community and look out for the signs of domestic violence and report those activities, so that's a good thing that we're not tolerating it any more,” Mr McDonald acknowledged.

"A lot of people just don't want to get involved, and I understand that, but that means they're ignoring the signs,” Ms Roberts added.

"It's not always bruises either, it's not always physical, it can be emotional or controlling abuse.

"In my mind, if you turn a blind eye, that's waving a green flag that you think it's OK.”

If you or someone you know needs help, phone the community centre on 54623355, the DV Connect Hotline on 1800811811 or 000 in emergencies.