Police are now investigating the cause of the fire. Picture: CC365 Youtube
News

Police investigating Central Coast bushfire

5th Aug 2018 1:29 PM

FIREFIGHTERS battled what they believe to be a deliberately-lit bushfire overnight in New South Wales' Central Coast.

The NSW Rural Fire Service have now got the blaze under control and police are now investigating the source of the fire.

Although no homes were damaged, locals were advised to keep and eye on the NSW Rural Fire Service for updates.

Nine News reported hundreds of firefighters were battling the blaze, which authorities believed had been deliberately lit.

The fire burnt through 360 hectares in the town of Doyalson.

Channel 9 reported the Doyalson Rural Fire Brigade passed on reports of sightings of people lighting the fire to the police.

 

The blaze in Doyalson, in NSW's Central Coast is now under control. Picture: CC365 Youtube
Northbound roads were closed pm Doyalson Link Road between Blue Haven Way and Pacific Highway, all roads have now been reopened.

 

Hazard reduction burning is scheduled for today in preparation for summer.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Sheppard told AAP the bushfire danger period will likely begin a month earlier than usual across many regions in NSW. The bushfire 'danger period' usually begins at the start of October.

