Cemetery reopening allows for family traditions to continue

FOREST Hill residents can again be buried beside their loved ones, with the cemetery located on College View Rd officially reopening after almost 15 years.

Aside from previously purchased plots, no graves were added to the cemetery, with hard ground preventing digging.

Forest Hill Community Development Group treasurer and secretary Garth Lester said reopening the cemetery allowed for family traditions to continue within the community.

"It's probably one of the most meaningful things that I've been involved in in the last 20 years because it's part of Forest Hill history,” Mr Lester said.

As part of the development a columbarium wall, new gates, a driveway, seats and mowing strips were added to the cemetery.

The project was not only an important cause for the development group, it was also personal for Forest Hill born and bred Mr Lester.

"My grandfather wanted to go up here with his brothers and mother and father and we couldn't do it,” he said.

Mr Lester said the closure forced many local families to reconsider the burial location for their loved ones.

"You go to Gatton or Laidley and there's a lot of Forest Hill names scattered in amongst the graveyard but they didn't recognise themselves as Gatton or Laidley people,” he said.

"I couldn't imagine living anywhere else but Forest Hill, so I couldn't imagine being buried anywhere but Forest Hill Cemetery.”

The Forest Hill Community Development Group applied for a grant to fund the project and worked alongside the council to restore the area.

New graves had already been added to the multi-denominational site that overlooks the town of Forest Hill.