Runaway cement truck misses homes by metres

Francesca Mcmackin
by

UPDATE: Tyre tracks show how terrifying close a runaway cement truck came to smashing through homes as it careened down residential blocks this morning.

Nobody was in the truck when it crashed down the hill on Dress Circle Ct, Buderim about 8.15am, despite early reports a person was trapped in the wreckage.

The machine was being used on construction work in the street. 

A cement truck crashed down an embankment in Buderim, narrowly missing three homes.
One of the workers in charge of the job told the Sunshine Coast Daily the the cement truck was parked on a steep driveway when it came free of its chocks, rolling freely down the hill.

 

The cement truck narrowly missed several homes as it careened down the hill.
The truck narrowly missed three houses, one by just 2m. 

It still managed to cause some minor damage to property as it rolled about 150m down the hill, finally coming to a rest on its side at the treeline.

BREAKING: Emergency crews have rushed to the scene of a cement truck rollover, with triple 0 callers reporting a person was trapped under the machinery. 

The cement truck crashed down the embankment and rolled.
The incident was reported at Dress Circle Court at Buderim about 8.15am. 

Witnesses initially reported a person was trapped, but a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the person was free by the time fire crews arrived. 

Paramedics are now assessing the driver for injuries. 

More to come. 

