Celeste Barber to make fashion runway debut

After pashing Tom Ford at New York Fashion Week in 2018, Celeste Barber will be making her runway debut at Melbourne Fashion Festival in March.

Celeste Barber is coming to a catwalk near you (if you live in Melbourne).

The comedian will walk the runway at this year's Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival and appear as a guest at a day-long industry summit.

The social media star - who has raised more than $50 million for bushfire relief since December - has made previous forays into the fashion world, including pashing designer Tom Ford and of course her regular spoofs of high fashion editorial shoots.

Barber will walk in a group runway on Thursday, March 12, in a show sponsored by Harper's Bazaar magazine that will include winter fashions by Aje, Ginger & Smart and Jason Grech, among other Australian labels.

Barber will walk in a Harper’s Bazaar-sponsored show featuring a number of well-known Aussie brands. Picture: Supplied.

She will also appear as a guest speaker at the Australian Fashion Summit along with Australian Fashion Summit host and fashion editor of The Australian, Glynis Traill-Nash.

In a statement she praised the fashion festival's "rich diversity".

"I'm pumped to be a part of VAMFF this year," Barber said. "For many years VAMFF has ensured a rich diversity in shape, ethnicity, and age on the runway and I'm excited to be a part of this. I'm looking forward to speaking at the Australian Fashion Summit to pass on my deep knowledge of style, sophistication, and the secrets behind hiding my muffin top," she joked.

Sharing the announcement on her Instagram Stories, Barber treated her followers to more of her signature self-deprecating humour.

"I'm totally the special guest at the Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival," she said, while mock-prancing in a graffiti-lined alleyway.

I'm walking in fashion parades and I'm talking in summits because … obviously," she said, motioning to her legs.

Barber was all smiles as she shared the news with her 6.8 million followers. Picture: Instagram.

VAMFF general manager Yolanda Finch said event organisers had been in talks with Barber to partake in the event since October, commending the way in which she "throws a mirror" to the fashion industry.

"We are always wanting to work with strong role models, and in an industry that can sometimes take itself too seriously, Celeste certainly throws a mirror to fashion and the industry has embraced her endearingly delivered irreverence," she said.

Similarly, it was one of her famed #celestechallengeaccepted posts that brought Barber to the attention of luxury fashion designer Tom Ford's team in 2018.

He included her in the brand's 2018 show at New York Fashion Week in hilarious footage shared to her 6.8 million followers.

The team at VAMFF will also be donating $50 from every Australian Fashion Summit ticket towards the Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

You can buy your tickets to the summit on the VAMFF website.