Celebrity renovators reveal forever home

Kyal and Kara offer a peek inside their ‘Australian coastal meets Mediterranean villa’ style home on the Central Coast. Picture: Sue Graham.

Celebrity renovators Kyal and Kara Demmrich have done it again, creating yet another dream property on the NSW Central Coast.

The ex Block contestants have built their forever home in Bateau Bay, across the road from a quiet beach where they plan to spend plenty of time with their kids Ziya and Vada, both under three.

Kyal and Kara with their daughter at their Bateau Bay home. Picture: Sue Graham.

The dream team gave the Express Advocate an exclusive walk through of the 'Australian coastal meet Mediterranean villa' property, which was originally an old mouldy asbestos shack before they did a knockdown rebuild.

Now it presents as a quintessential beach house made from white weatherboard with lots of timber and greenery.

View from the backyard looking onto the unique helical curved staircase. Picture: Facebook.

Revealing the home throughout April and May on their online journal, Kyal and Kara said that their number one wish was for the kitchen, living and dining area to open out to the backyard so they could send the kids outside to play independently while watching from the kitchen.

They nailed the brief - the downstairs living space is indeed the heart of the home, all open, but with zoned off areas, all opening out towards the backyard and pool.

Downstairs showcases a number of unique features including a helical curved staircase, striking sandstone feature wall in the lounge area, a real freestanding fireplace and a void over the entryway and living area to capitalise on the northern light.

Upstairs loft is a perfect hiding space for the kiddies.

The kitchen is warm and inviting with Velux skylights, custom Oak shaker cabinetry, 'Liquid Shell' island benchtop and an enormous double Ilve freestanding oven.

The stunning parents retreat upstairs includes raked ceilings, highlight windows and a curved wall that leads from the entrance of the bedroom around to the walk-in wardrobe.

A nautical-inspired kids bedroom with adorable bed lights is a dream painted in Taubmans Endure 'Weathered Stone', layered with blues, oak and mustard.

It’s all about the little touches. Picture: Grace Picot.

The main bathroom aims for an organic, minimalistic look with timeless Marfil slab tiles, feature oak beam, an Angourie Oak Vanity and Alura Arch Mirrors - all part of a collaboration with Loughlin Furniture.

Other highlights include a separate self-contained guesthouse, toy room, large rumpus area with upstairs loft mezzanine, laundry and mud room and of course the 'villa' style pool area with signature palm tree.

Toy room.

Kyal said that he couldn't wait for summer at home with the kids.

"The pool is a great depth, just up to your chest, which is actually a feature that most people want. Noone really likes going up the deep end," he said.

The couple are now taking a well earned break from renovating and said that they were not sure when and where their next project will take place.

Kyal and Kara collaborated with Loughlin furniture throughout the build. Picture: Grace Picot.

Open-plan living with zoned off spaces.

Pull down steps to the loft.

Kids bedroom.