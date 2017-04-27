Celebrating the region's history

Range Carriage Driving Club members Michael and Julie Wells at the annual Laidley Heritage Weekend, April 22-23, 2017.

A WINDOW into the region's past was opened during the Laidley Heritage Weekend.

Horses and carts roamed the area, blacksmiths worked hard, agricultural equipment was in action and old machinery puttered away.

Sheep shearing, cow milking and traditional craft demonstrations were also on display, as crowds enjoyed a unique taste of days gone by.

The Laidley Heritage Weekend was held at the Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum, as well as Das Neumann Haus.

There was plenty to see and do, with a large crowd flowing through both locations over Saturday and Sunday.

Among them was Sydney family Elise and Gavin Daley with their kids Ethan and Kai. The family is on a trip around Australia and was lucky enough to enjoy the event while camping nearby.

"It's a step back in time which is great and to appreciate where we've come from,” Mr Daley said.

"These sort of things you just don't see everywhere with all the old machinery and things like that.”