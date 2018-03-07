Celebrating Somerset's vibrant colours

SHIMMY: Shimmer will run a free belly dancing workshop this Saturday at the Colours of Somerset in Fernvale.

THIS weekend, the Brisbane Valley will come alive with cultural extravagance at the Colours of Somerset Festival.

Featuring performances from Indigenous Australia, India, The Middle East, Mauritius and beyond, the day will be filled with arts, food and entertainment from all over the globe.

There will be 60 unique market and information stalls, about five hours of entertainment including Aboriginal performances, belly dancing, clowns, stars of the Somerset talent quest, contemporary singers, highland dancing and Sega dance (a Mauritiun dance).

Event co-ordinator and Spirit of the Valley Inc President Idell Wadley said the festival will be a celebration of the vibrant and and diverse community living in the Somerset.

"It's a day with lots of entertainment and it's an educational event which will allow barriers to be broken down between people with different cultures,” she said.

The free event will also feature Paddock to Plate, Life and Leisure and Living History precincts, free workshops, a children's show by the Kangagang, fire eaters, a unicorn ride and wine tasting by Woongooroo Wineries.

"We will cover everything from life literally through to death, with organisations such as Good Start Early Learning, Mercy community Services and PCYC Ipwsich,” Ms Wadley said.

She thanked festival supporters and said she hoped it would become an annual event.

"A big thank you to Fernvale- Lowood branch of the Bendigo bank, Mercy community services, River 9.49 and and Somerset Funerals for sponsoring the talent quest,” she said.

The Colours of Somerset Festival is on this Saturday from 10am-3pm at the Fernvale Showgrounds, Banks Creek Rd Fernvale.

Fernvale