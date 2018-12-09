Celebrating fifty years of caring for the community

CELEBRATION: Carinity Karinya Place resident Bobby Curtis cuts a cake to mark the centre's 50th birthday with Joy Mutzelburg, the first Matron of the aged care community in Laidley.

A LAIDLEY aged care community partly funded by money raised from door knocks, lamington drives and sales of locally-grown crops celebrated five decades of caring for local seniors last month.

Carinity Karinya Place turned 50 on November 30, with residents, family members and present and former staff celebrating the milestone with morning tea.

An initiative of Laidley Baptist Church, the aged care community was built at a cost of $83,000 and accommodated 14 residents when it opened in 1968.

More than $26,000 for the project was raised from street stalls, lamington drives, fundraising concerts and marathon walks organised by church members over four years.

Karinya is the Indigenous word for "happy home”.

Care Manager Kathy Nicholls said the centre was one of the biggest employers in the region.

"We are proud to have such an important connection with the community over many years,” Ms Nicholls said.

"We offer the best in aged care with a relaxing and safe lifestyle, with all the warmth and comfort of home.

"Laidley is such a wonderful place to live and we are happy to have provided a comfortable home for residents who love the district for five decades.”

Carinity Karinya Place is getting a birthday present in the form of a $1.65 million renovation, due for completion in early 2019.

Carinity, a not-for-profit outreach of Queensland Baptists, also operates retirement communities, home care services, alternative education schools, aged care, hospital and prison chaplaincy, disability and mental health services, and shelters for homeless youth.