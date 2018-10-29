Celebrating 20 years of wildlife protection

SANCTUARY: Wivenhoe Pocket's Glendell Appleford has been involved with Land for Wildlife since 2000.

DOTTED around our regions are little pockets of refuge, places that flora and fauna can find safety and sanctuary as much of their habitat continues to dwindle.

Land for Wildlife is a program that encourages landowners to maintain and restore natural wildlife on their properties and provides support to owners to help integrate conservation into everyday activities like residential use and grazing.

The program is celebrating its 20th year this month.

Wivenhoe Pocket former wildlife carer Glendell Appleford has been involved with the program for almost the entire time, having joined in January 2000, and said it was a fantastic network to be involved in.

"When I bought this property I was very keen to become involved with wildlife, both flora and fauna,” Ms Appleford said.

"I have well over half of the property just left as land for wildlife, so it's just natural regenerating bushland.”

She said the program was vital for ensuring habitat for native wildlife remained intact in the southeast corner.

"A lot of land for wildlife people regenerate their properties, so we plant a lot of trees so that we encourage the wildlife and provide the habitat that's necessary because sadly, in suburbia today, there's very few tall trees for the birds to get up high and seek their prey looking down or to build their nests,” she said.

Ms Appleford said while more than half of her property was designated Land for Wildlife, she didn't see it as a restriction but a benefit.

"I would say it's changed the property more to my liking, it just keeps one in touch with nature and also allows the interaction between the human species and our native species,” she said.

After nearly 19 years of being involved with the project, Ms Appleford has some fond memories, including once spotting three koalas in the same tree on her property.

But her favourite experiences are return visits from wildlife.

"Having previously been a wildlife carer, having my released kangaroos come back with joeys in their pouch (stands out),” she said.

"They come and have a visit and then go away again - that wouldn't happen if it wasn't for the Land for Wildlife and being able to keep some protective habitat there for them.”

Healthy Land and Water now manages the project and chief executive Julie McLellan congratulated Land for Wildlife on its 20-year milestone.

"From humble beginnings, Land for Wildlife has grown into a program helping to conserve over 75,000ha of land throughout Southeast Queensland,” Ms McLellan said.

"Because a large proportion of the bushland in SEQ is privately owned, the Land for Wildlife program is absolutely critical in ensuring we are able to protect our unique biodiversity.”

Ms Appleford encouraged more landowners to become involved in the program, saying it was a vitally important project and there were many benefits.

"If people don't get involved, we're just going to lose more and more of our wildlife,” she said.

"But it's also the psychological aspect of being able to look out and see the animals, being able to see the trees, see them bloom in the different seasons.”