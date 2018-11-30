Menu
Login
MERRY CHRISTMAS: Region starts the countdown.
MERRY CHRISTMAS: Region starts the countdown. Susanna Freymark
News

Celebrate the Christmas countdown this weekend

Meg Bolton
by
30th Nov 2018 1:39 PM

CHRISTMAS celebrations are in full swing this weekend as we enter the last and most festive month of the year.

Starting on Friday night, both Hatton Vale and Laidley will be full of Christmas cheer as community members unite for holiday season fun.

We've selected our top three things to do. Be sure to support local organisations by attending events across the Valley.

1. Christmas concert

REUNITE with community members under the stars. There will be a variety of food stalls will be available on the night. Bring your own chairs, picnic rugs and bean bags to enjoy the event.

What: Christmas Concert and Markets

When: Friday, November 30 from 5pm

Where: Hatton Vale State School

2. 'Tis the season

SANTA Claus is coming to town. Bring the family to enjoy a range of market stalls, food stalls, rides, entertainment, face painting and more. Try your luck on the ham wheel to secure your ham or chicken for Christmas Dinner.

What: Laidley Christmas Carnival

When: Friday, November 30, from 6pm

Where: Patrick St, Laidley

3. Relaxed laughs

ENJOY an afternoon of country tunes and belly laugh at the Country and Comedy event. Golden Guitar winner Jeff Brown will be performing alongside champion yodeller Laura Downing.

There will also be a raffle fundraiser for the CWA.

What: Country and Comedy

When: Sunday, December 2, from 1pm

Where: Ma Ma Creek Hall

christmas laidley lockyer valley things to do around the region
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Cooler classrooms on LNP agenda for Lockyer

    Cooler classrooms on LNP agenda for Lockyer

    News Lockyer, Somerset ignored on state government's cooler schools program

    Teens think tans are tops

    Teens think tans are tops

    News Young aussies continue to ignore advice about skin cancer.

    Marburg cops don't miss a beat

    Marburg cops don't miss a beat

    News Small team works hard

    Two people breach Lockyer fire ban

    Two people breach Lockyer fire ban

    News Authorities will take action on fire ban breach

    Local Partners