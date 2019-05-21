Celebrate all of Lockyer's cultures

IMMERSE IN DIVERSITY: The Lockyer Multicultural Festival is on again this Sunday in Laidley.

PLANS for this year's Lockyer Multicultural Festival are coming together "wonderfully”, according to organiser Idell Wadley.

Community members are encouraged to immerse themselves in a unique blend of food, dancing and entertainment from around the world at this weekend's festival.

Due to renovations at the festival's usual home of Gatton Shire Hall, the Sunday event has been moved to Laidley for a one-off change.

"We were blessed to have Laidley State School come on board and allow us to use their auditorium for this festival,” Ms Wadley said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council multicultural portfolio councillor Michael Hagan encouraged residents to head along.

"The festival prides itself on promoting unity and harmony within the region as well as showcasing a fabulous array of culturally diverse activities,” Cr Hagan said.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to participate in culturally diverse activities, try a range of food options from across the world and enjoy unique entertainment.”

Kicking off at 10am on Sunday, attractions include live entertainment, such as Aboriginal, Kurdish and African dance, hula hooping and Islander performances, activities and workshops for everyone, authentic food from around the world, information and market stalls.

For more information phone Idell Wadley on 0448326 246.