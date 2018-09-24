Cecil's record beaten after 92 years

OVERTAKEN: Lachlan Davis with the bike Les Cecil used in his 1951 ride from Cairns to Canberra to mark 50 years of Federation.

A RECORD ride that stood for almost 100 years was smashed at the weekend when Lachlan Davis saddled up for a 161km journey.

On Sunday, September 16, successful Queensland endurance cyclist Davis broke the time record in a marathon ride from Brisbane to Toogoolawah.

The record ride of five hours and 25 minutes was set by Australia's first endurance cycling champion Les Cecil on July 24, 1926.

Davis beat the 92-year-old record in a feat made even more extraordinary considering the changes in road surfaces, addition of overpasses and many other impediments, as well as the introduction of lights at larger intersections.

Davis now has his sights set on trying to replicate other long-distance endurance rides made by Cecil.

After the feat, Davis visited the Toogoolawah History Museum and viewed the bicycle ridden by Cecil in his 1951 ride from Cairns to Canberra to mark 50 years of Federation.

Davis said he was in awe of Cecil and that it was "a very humbling experience tobe able to achieve this goal".

The two men have more than a love of long-distance cycling in common.

Both were raised on dairy farms in Southeast Queensland, learnt to ride on dirt roads and made some of their own bicycles from recycled parts.

"We think Les Cecil would be thrilled to know that such a person cared enough to give his record a go and succeeded," museum secretary Beryce Nelson said.

View the Cecil bicycle by visiting the museum in the old railway station, Cressbrook St, Toogoolawah.