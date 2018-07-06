Menu
Crime

Bikies in wild strip club brawl

by Staff writer
6th Jul 2018 5:18 AM

SHOCKING CCTV footage has emerged of a violent shirts-off bikie brawl at a strip club in Canberra.

Around 100 members of the Comancheros Outlaw Motorcycle Gang from around Australia were in the ACT last August for a gang memorial run.

Paea Talakai, 27, today pleaded guilty to one count of affray over the brawl at the Capital Menâ€™s Club in Fyshwick on August 20, Nine News reports.

 

A fight between two men soon turned into a mass brawl.

He denies being a member of the Comancheros at the time of the incident.

CCTV played in court showed a fight between two men escalating into a punch-up in the smokersâ€™ area of the club.

Some of the men took their shirts off as the fight intensified.

The fight turned into a violent mass brawl in the main bar. At one point a man was knocked to the ground and kicked and punched before being left unconscious.

The shocking footage shows female workers at the club attempting to help the unconscious man as the violence continues.

Mr Talakai is set to return to court next week after the hearing was adjourned, Nine reports.

