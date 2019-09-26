CCTV service to allow first 24-hour gym to open in Somerset

CHANGES: Security upgrades will allow the Somerset region to have a 24-hour gym.

THE first 24-hour gym in the Somerset region is expected to re-open next month, but upgrades to the facility have cost more than anticipated.

The Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre is under new management and was taken over by the Police Citizens Youth Club.

However, ongoing upgrades to the facility have proven more costly than the Somerset Regional Council had expected.

The PCYC will operate the site for the next five years, and are turning the centre into a 24-hour gym.

As part of these renovations, they have sought endorsement from the council to install an estimated $30,220 worth of security equipment.

The funding was approved by SRC at its recent meeting.

The security upgrade will include new CCTV cameras, alarm systems, and swipe-card-based door access to ensure the facility can function securely on a 24/7 basis.

Having already contributed significant funding to other aspects of the renovations, councillors were concerned by the additional cost.

"The only way you can operate a 24-hour gym is with a system like this,” Director of Finance Geoffrey Smith explained.

"A system like this requires maintenance, so there will be ongoing costs.”

Due to the specialised nature of the installations, the report noted it would be inadvisable to invite quotes for the project, and it would instead be best to use the PCYC's own preferred contractor, to ensure the system would be consistent with other PCYC facilities.

The refurbished club will offer a fully air-conditioned 24/7 gym and fitness centre, an excellent gymnastics program, and several of PCYC Queensland's crucial youth development programs.

The club will also continue to offer sports including indoor cricket, indoor netball, futsal and additional holiday programs..