Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FUEL CHASE: Gatton Sergeant Tony Harm said CCTV cameras at a petrol station in Hatton Vale had captured footage of a petrol thief.
FUEL CHASE: Gatton Sergeant Tony Harm said CCTV cameras at a petrol station in Hatton Vale had captured footage of a petrol thief.
Crime

CCTV footage busts driver stealing fuel from Lockyer servo

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER who filled up with petrol and drove off may be $50 worth of petrol richer but the police are hot on his tail.

Police are searching for a male driver who parked at the Hatton Vale Shell, filled up his car with petrol and then drove away.

The offender visited the service station at 2.24pm on Sunday and was caught on camera stealing petrol.

READ MORE: Police investigating if alcohol played part in crash

Gatton police officer Sergeant Tony Harm said sometimes drivers accidentally left without paying, usually after a distraction.

“With the number of service stations around, it is regular that we get reports of fuel drive-offs, sometimes intentional, sometimes unintentional,” Sgt Harm said.

“It can be a couple of times a week in the Lockyer Valley.”

But in this case, the proof was in the CCTV footage: the driver filled up and left.

Sgt Harm said the driver was seen to leave in a gold Ford Territory with the Queensland Registration 085 LEK.

“If they fill up and just drive off, it often shows a criminal intent,” he said.

READ MORE: Patient flown to hospital after Mt Sylvia crash

Sgt Harm said a large proportion of petrol drive-offs seemed to be done on purpose but some were accidental.

“I investigated one the other day and you could see on the footage the fellow pumped fuel and then was approached by a friend,” he said.

“He spent the next 10 to 15 minutes speaking.”

He said the driver in this instance had willingly gone back to pay the amount of money owed.

“He obviously forgot because his attention was on other things,” he said.

“It’s an honest mistake, which can happen … but in other cases, you can see through their movements they have no intention to pay – they get straight in their car and drive away.”

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur

crimes fuel station gatton police lockyer valley petrol theft rusty's service station shell hatton vale
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of jobs up for grabs in council’s $40m battleplan

        premium_icon Hundreds of jobs up for grabs in council’s $40m battleplan

        Council News Sixty potential projects could boost the economy and jobs, as part of a $42 million battleplan.

        New owners take on popular, award-winning Gatton cafe

        premium_icon New owners take on popular, award-winning Gatton cafe

        Business A familiar face will continue to serve coffee and cake at this popular Gatton cafe.

        MasterChef contestant charged with sexual assault

        premium_icon MasterChef contestant charged with sexual assault

        TV REVEALED: Ben Ungermann charged over a sexual assault in Melbourne

        Where visitors are flocking to as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Where visitors are flocking to as restrictions ease

        News ‘I don’t think we could have coped with too much more business’.