Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

WATCH: CCTV captures trio chasing man later found dead

by Isabella Magee
29th Feb 2020 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have released CCTV footage of three men who could provide answers to a 43-year-old man's death.

The body of Neil Bennett was found in heavy vegetation near a creek on the northern side of Buchanan Rd, Morayfield, on January 19.

Neil Bennett whose body was found in Morayfield bushland last month
Neil Bennett whose body was found in Morayfield bushland last month

The video footage shows Mr Bennett running under Sheep Station Creek Bridge towards Morayfield State High School while holding a black bag on January 11 at about 6.30pm.

A short time later three men wearing orange hi-vis vests are seen running behind him.

Men seen running behind Mr Bennett on CCTV footage just after 6.30pm on January 11, eight days before his body was found.
Men seen running behind Mr Bennett on CCTV footage just after 6.30pm on January 11, eight days before his body was found.

It's believed Mr Bennett came from the direction of the Morayfield Shopping Centre, wearing a "Popeye the Sailor Man" shirt which said "Welcome to the gun show" on the front.

Investigators are still unsure of the circumstances surrounding Mr Bennett's death.

Police are appealing for the three men or anyone who may know their identity to come forward.

They have also appealed for anyone who may have lost or had a black bag stolen around Morayfield Shopping Centre at about 6.30pm on January 11 to contact police.

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
cctv crime editors picks murder murder case

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

        premium_icon Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

        News FOR the second time in a month, thieves have targeted a family business.

        International parties interested in ’reborn’ Grantham Quarry

        premium_icon International parties interested in ’reborn’ Grantham Quarry

        News There is international interest in the ‘reborn’ quarry.

        Gatton restaurant to close its doors by the weekend

        premium_icon Gatton restaurant to close its doors by the weekend

        News It's another blow to the community as one of Gatton's most popular eats is...

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network